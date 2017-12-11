DILLON – An animal shelter in Dillon is dealing with an overcrowding issue after it took in loads of rescue dogs last month.

The animal shelter in Beaverhead County is designed to hold between 50 to 80 dogs comfortably.

“Except that right now we have 130 and, I realize that some of them are puppies, but it is expensive,” said Shelter Director Susie Brown.

Last month, the nonprofit shelter in Dillon rescued two in loads of dogs from shelters where they were going to be euthanized. The shelter received more dogs than they expected, and some of the animals were pregnant.

“I just did too much, and I kind of got myself in a little jam, which is what I did,” Brown said.

One thing the shelter has a lot of puppies. And they’re small and adorable, but they do require a lot of food and maintenance to keep them happy and healthy. And that’s why the shelter really needs donations.

“Puppy milk replacer is expensive and we mix puppy milk replacer with rice cereal and kibble or can food. Can food is, again, expensive,” said Brown.

The shelter spays and neuters all their dogs and cats and is looking for people to adopt them. Susie Brown, who has run the shelter for more than 20 years, says it is a no-kill shelter and will only put down an animal in extreme conditions. She realizes some people think she should just euthanize more animals.

“And I tell people, ‘if you think that I should be euthanizing animals, then you come down here, you work with them for a month and then you choose.’”

Instead, she chooses to work with the pets to find good homes.

Cash and pet supply donations are welcome at the animal shelter this holiday season.

MTN’s John Emeigh