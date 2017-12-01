President Trump reportedly plans to shrink the size of two national monuments in Utah by two-thirds.

According to leaked documents obtained by the Associated Press, the President will reduce the size of Bears Ears national monument by nearly 85 percent and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by almost half.

The plan would cut the total amount of land in the state’s red rock country protected under monument status from 5,000 square miles to 1,875 square miles.

The proposals have prompted an outcry from environmental groups, Native American groups and others who say Trump’s actions threaten important archaeological and cultural resources.

Neither the White House nor Interior Secretary have offered details about how they’d redraw the monument boundaries.

Trump is traveling to Utah on Monday and is expected to announce details about his plan then.