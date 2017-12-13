BILLINGS- Greg Doyon, top pick to take over the vacant Billings city administrator’s job, wants more money than the city is offering.

Doyon, the current city manager of Great Falls, is now asking the city of Billings for an annual salary of $170,000, about a 10 percent increase from the original offer of $155,000, Billings Mayor Tom Hanel told MTN News on Tuesday.

Hanel said Doyon has also asked for six weeks paid vacation, a productivity increase based on his job performance, and about $12,000 for moving expenses.

The city has countered, offering Doyon four weeks vacation and $7,000 in moving expenses, but is holding firm on its salary offer, Hanel said.

Story continues below



Currently, Doyon makes roughly $132,000 as the Great Falls city manager.

After a series of interviews with the four finalists in late November, Doyon emerged as the city’s top pick to replace Tina Volek, who retired in September.

Great Falls City Manager Greg Doyon is now negotiating with the Billings City Council over his proposed salary and benefits package.

The Billings City Council hopes to move closer to an agreement with Doyon during a special meeting 8 a.m. Thursday in the City Hall conference room. The meeting is open to the public.

Earlier this year, the Billings City Council bumped the city administrator’s salary by 18 percent — about $24,000 — to be more competitive in its search for Volek’s replacement.

Doyon also asked for a cost of living adjustment raise (COLA) and a productivity boost up to 5 percent based on his job performance. Hanel says the city did offer the productivity increase – but not the COLA.

The mayor also said the administrator would be evaluated after six months and then annually.