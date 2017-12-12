WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS – The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page Tuesday morning that a suspect is in custody after a reported drive-by shooting on Monday night in White Sulphur Springs.

According to the post, on Monday around 9 p.m. 36-year-old Andrew Lain Gibbs of Townsend was asked to leave Bar 47 in White Sulphur after he became combative.

According to deputies, he then sped down Main Street blaring his horn. He then pulled his vehicle into the parking lot of a building occupied by Tintina Resources and allegedly shot the building 12 times.

Deputies reported that the building had multiple bullet holes in a window of the building. The building was unoccupied at the time.

Deputies searched for the suspect and when he was located he was arrested without incident, according to the post.

Gibbs is being held in jail on charges of discharging a firearm in the city limits and felony criminal mischief.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked the community for their tips while the incident was going on.