

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY remains in effect for the valleys of Broadwater, Lewis & Clark, and Gallatin Counties into Friday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of western and central Montana for Friday into Saturday. It was a weird day around the Capital with freezing fog throughout the day. East of the mountain valleys, it was windy, dry, and warmer with highs in the 30s and 40s. Friday will start out with some fog in the valleys that will create icy spots, but also reduce visibility from Helena to Bozeman. The fog will lift, but clouds will increase through the day. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s in the valleys, but 40s and 50s across the Montana prairies. West winds will increase to around 30mph at times. A cold front will move into the state late in the day with snow and falling temperatures. Snow will spread through the state Friday night into Saturday morning. The mountains could see as much as 8″, while the lower elevations will only see a coating up to an inch or two. Highs Saturday will be in the 20s and 30s. Sunday, stronger wind will develop and could blow some of the snow on the ground around. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday night into Monday, more light snow is likely for areas of western and central Montana. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. By Wednesday, a stronger low pressure will cross the state with more snow and much colder air. While a few more inches of snow will accumulate, this storm should drag down some arctic air for the first day of winter on Thursday. By then, most of the state will have at least some snow cover with temperatures dropping to near or even below zero.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz