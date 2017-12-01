HELENA – The trees have been lit and judged and a winner has been chosen for Best of Show at the Intermountain Festival of Trees.

“A Thrill of Hope”, an Ellis Island themed tree, took home the top honor this year.

The tree was designed by The Happy Camper Collection and was sponsored by Thrivent Financial and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

Tree designer Emily Hankins said that receiving the award was a dream come true, but the best part was just being able to support Intermountain.

“They’re such a great organization to support,” said Hankins, “They do such wonderful work with kids.”

Hankins added that as a kindergarten teacher she’s had the opportunity to see firsthand the impact Intermountain has on the community.

The Intermountain Festival of Trees ran through Sunday.