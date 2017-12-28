WHITEFISH- Whitefish Mountain Resort has had a lot to celebrate this year as they are open for the 70th consecutive season.

The celebrations will continue on Thursday as a local celebrity will be on the mountain.

Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin is home for the holidays, taking a short break from her Olympic qualifying events.

She is slated to compete in four more events including the X Games before heading to Pyeongchang for the 2018 winter games.

On Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., she will be skiing with fans on Big Mountain followed by an autograph signing.

The event is free and open to the public and Voisin will be skiing laps on chair two, located on the front, left side of the mountain.

In Sochi, Voisin was set to become the youngest U.S. athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics since 1972, two months after turning 15.

But she fractured her right fibula in practice on the day of the Opening Ceremony.

While back in Montana, Voisin will also be participating in a 360-degree Facebook live as part of the state’s winter tourism marketing campaign.

The Montana Department of Commerce says live event begins at 8:00 a.m. Friday, you can watch it here.

-Jack Ginsburg reporting for MTN.