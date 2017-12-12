BUTTE – The smoke billowing from Ray’s Heating and Sheetmetal business on East Front Street was so thick, Butte firefighters who made the initial attack on the fire could not find the source of the flames.

“Once we were able to get in there, breach the doors and put water on it, we found that the fire was mostly in the back, so we had crews go around back,” said Capt. Mark McCarthy of the Butte Fire Department.

The fire was first reported just before 11 a.m. Tuesday by a woman who works in an office right across from the warehouse.

“Well, I smelled something burning, so I came out of my office to see if it was in our building and I looked out that door and saw that Ray’s building was on fire,” said Colette Towne.

After Towne called 911, she then called the owner of this building to let him know it was on fire.

“He was like, ‘what’s up,’ and I said, ‘Do you know your building’s on fire?’ he said. ‘no,’ it’s like, ‘Yeah, dude, it’s on fire,’ and he’s like, ‘I’ll be right there,’” Towne said.

Initially, the building released a large plume of smoke that could be seen from all over town and then large flames broke through the roof and walls of the structure. It was a difficult fire to fight.

“We were unable to get inside due to the amount of heat and smoke,” said McCarthy. “The roof is collapsed, it’s unsafe to be, you know, really even close to it, so we’re just putting water on it and trying to control it.”

The fire released so much smoke that the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department issued a high alert air quality warning.

“It’s scary, it’s super scary and hot, it’s super crazy. I’ve never seen a fire this close,” Towne said.

Firefighters reported no injuries due to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

