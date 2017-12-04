FLORENCE – A Florence home is destroyed after a fire late Friday night.

Florence Rural Fire District spokesman John Ames told MTN News that they responded to the single-family residence on the 200 block of Tie Chute Lane just after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Ames says when Florence firefighters arrived they found that a section of the roof had already collapsed. He added that the home is considered to be a total loss.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the blaze and the Red Cross is providing assistance, according to Ames. A state fire marshal investigator and an insurance company representative will be working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Fire crews from Stevensville, Three Mile and the Missoula Rural Fire District all responded to the fire and remained on the scene for several hours.