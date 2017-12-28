LINCOLN- Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue Chief Zach Muse says a firefighter was injured while helping put out a structure fire late Tuesday, early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at home on 4X4 Rd. around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Chief Muse says when firefighters arrived they found the structure fully engulfed. Muse says fighting the fire was complicated by temperatures hovering near the single digits, snow and items stored in and around the home, including ammunition and firewood.

According to Chief Muse, at one point firefighters had to take cover behind the fire trucks because the stored ammunition in the home began to go off. One firefighter was hit in the wrist by a stray round and some of the trucks received minor damage.

Firefighters put around 50,000 gallons of water on the fire and were able to get out around 5:00 a.m.

Crews remained on scene until around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Muse says it appears the fire started in the chimney. The property owners were home at the time and were able to get out safely.