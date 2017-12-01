Happy December! The month’s first snow will move in this weekend. Saturday will start out with limited sunshine, and clouds will increase through the day. Right around sunset, some snow will develop in areas of western Montana, including the Capital. Highs ahead of the storm will be in the 40s for most of the state. Snow will become more widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be a snowy day for most of Big Sky Country. A few inches are likely in the lower elevations, with up to 12″ in some of the mountains. Highs on Sunday will be in the 20s and 30s with northwest wind up to 20mph. Travel will be a little more difficult with the snow and slippery roads through Sunday into Monday morning. Monday, a few snow showers may linger in the morning. Gradual clearing will take place throughout the state. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s with a northwest wind up to 20mph, so Monday will still feel pretty wintry. Beginning Tuesday, high pressure will move into the Rockies. Inversions will trap cold air in the valley locations, while the plains will see more wind and warmer temperatures. This weather pattern will continue into next weekend.

Be safe in the snow!

Curtis Grevenitz