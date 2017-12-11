KALISPELL – A nonprofit organization in the Flathead aims to end homelessness among high school students.

During the holiday season, many groups and organizations cook food or donate clothes to their local homeless shelters. However, Sparrow’s Nest of Northwest Montana has their own unique event each year to help bring awareness to high school homelessness.

Over the weekend, a parking lot was filled with people sleeping in tents, cardboard boxes and vehicles. The event is a fundraiser, but the ultimate goal is to give people a glimpse into the life of a homeless high school student living in Montana during the winter.

Sparrow’s Nest Executive Director Jerramy Dear-Ruel says the event gives those who spend the night a sample of one of the hardships these teens have to face every day

“Our students that sleep outside or in a vehicle get up and go to school the next morning expected to stay awake during school on a daily basis. For these guys, they only get a little fraction of what that experience is like,” Dear-Ruel said.

Youth homelessness is very hard to track as many don’t self-report or admit to being homeless through surveys at high school. However, the reasons a teen may become homeless are rather clear.

According to a study from the New York City Coalition on the Continuum of Care , the main reasons include: physical, mental or sexual abuse, fighting with a parent or being kicked out of the house, parental neglect or a parent’s use of drugs or alcohol.

To help change those circumstances, Sparrow’s Nest has a home in Whitefish that houses five kids and are in the process of building a new home in Kalispell that will house eight kids. Dear-Ruel said the program gives them more than just a place to sleep.

“We also help them out with any sort of outside counseling services and provide food, they don’t have to worry about where they are going to get their next meal, they don’t have to worry about where they’re going to sleep next. We also help them out with homework and attend their extracurricular activities.”

Dear-Ruel added that their main goal is to get these kids to graduate and help them create a positive life for themselves after school.

MTN’s Jack Ginsburg