BILLINGS – A former law enforcement officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs admitted Tuesday that he impregnated a woman in Lame Deer after he coerced her to have sex with him under the threat of arrest.

Dana Michael Bullcoming pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Billings to the charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law.

Two counts of making a false statement to a federal officer were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, the BIA received a report in October of 2015 that a woman was driving while intoxicated.

Bullcoming responded to the report and determined that the woman accused of driving under the influence was with her boyfriend and was safe.

Bullcoming left to speak with the woman who made the report and knocked on her door.

When no one answered, Bullcoming entered the home and found the woman asleep on the couch.

She awoke to Bullcoming standing over her, according to court documents.

The woman admitted she was intoxicated and told Bullcoming her children were asleep in the other room.

Bullcoming told the woman he would need to call social services and arrest her because she was intoxicated while in the presence of her children.

The woman asked Bullcoming not to arrest her because an arrest would jeopardize her new job.

Bullcoming informed the woman that “something had to be done,” according to court documents.

After he repeated that phrase, the woman asked Bullcoming if he was referring to sex and he said he was.

The woman later told investigators that she did not want to have sex with Bullcoming but she believed she would be arrested and lose her job if she did not agree.

According to court documents, Bullcoming had sex with the woman, which resulted in her becoming pregnant.

Bullcoming later denied any contact with the woman but later admitted he’d “made a mistake.”

A DNA test showed Bullcoming was the father of the woman’s child.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.