BUTTE – Former Butte High coach and teacher Dan Lean went for walk every morning to keep in shape even at age 76.

On Wednesday morning, just after 6:30, he was struck and killed by a motorist during his regular walk on Amherst Ave.

Butte police say a 55-year-old woman struck him while she was traveling east and he was walking west on the shoulder of the road.

The pedestrian crash remains under investigation.

“We’re going through that vehicle with a search warrant, getting a search warrant for cell phone usage trying to determine what occurred prior to Mr. Lean being hit,” said Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich.

Butte High School counselor Jeff Arntson said Lean gave him his start at the school as a coach.

Lean coached basketball and football and taught in the math department at Butte High for 30 years before retiring in the late 90s.

“He was just a great guy, always willing to help. He coached everything for the school: Coached football, basketball, track,” Arntson said.

Those who knew Lean at Butte Hig,h School said he was a tireless educator, who was dedicated to the kids he taught and coached.

“He was always there for kids just to give them a hand and help. I respected him as a student and I respected him as a mentor and a coach,” Arntson said.

“He’s a good man, he was a good man to talk to I’ve known him forever, I’d see him every morning walking when I go to work out he’s always out here walking Elizabeth Warren or somewhere else, it’s just a sad circumstance,” Skuletich added.

No citations or charges have been issued in connection with the incident. The Montana Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

MTN’s John Emeigh