

GREAT FALLS-For the 10th Street Bridge restoration campaign, the future is bright.

Since 1996, Preservation Cascade, Inc. (PCI), has raised money to preserve the bridge.

According to Bill Hunter, a member of the group’s Board of Trustees, the group has raised about $1 million for repairs including the addition of lights and new balusters, which had to be higher than the originals due to safety code.

Fundraising continues, however, with larger plans for the 10th Street Bridge on the horizon.

Story continues below



Preliminary designs for the preservation project include new wire rails, a seating area, and development on the southern end of the bridge.

PCI is holding a “Buy A Yard” campaign, which means that for $250, a person can buy a railing yard for the bridge.

The goal is to complete a trail across the bridge by 2020, which is also the bridge’s 100th anniversary.

However, only $70,000 of the $200,000 needed for the safety rails to be installed has been raised.

There are several ways to donate to the campaign including purchasing historic bridge license plates or lighting the bridge for a special occasion, which costs $100.

The bridge was built in 1920 and was going to be demolished in the early 1990s. Preservation Cascade, Inc. was formed to raise money to preserve the bridge.

“Our motto was the taxpayers don’t have to pay anything for it,” Hunter said. “It does belong to the city of Great Falls.”

The next PCI annual meeting is January 22, 2018 in the Gibson Room of the Civic Center. The public is invited to the free event.

For more information, please visit PCI’s website or call (406)452-5492.

If you would like to donate to the campaign, please mail donations to:

Preservation Cascade, Inc.

1409 4th Ave. S.

Great Falls, MT 59405