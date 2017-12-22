

UPDATE 12/21/2017: On Thursday the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a second special hunt to monitor Chronic Wasting Disease.

Licenses for the Sage Creek Special Hunt go on sale on Dec. 26.

The hunt will take place in District 401. The district is north of Chester and stretches to the Canadian border. Its eastern boundary is the Liberty-Hill county line. Its western boundary is Windy Hill Rd, Black Jack Rd. and north along Bear Gulch.

FWP will sell 335 Deer ‘B’ licenses. Hunters will only be allowed to harvest 135 mule deer, 60 would be either sex and 275 would be antlerless.

The hunt will begin on Jan. 6 and run through Feb. 15 or until the quota is met.

Samples of all harvested animals must be submitted to FWP for testing. Hunters are not allowed to transport whole carcasses, heads, and spinal cords out of Hill, Liberty or Toole Counties.

For a complete list of rules and regulations regarding the Sage Creek Special CWD hunt go to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks’ website.



HELENA- The Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is proposing a Sage Creek Special Chronic Wasting Disease hunt north of Chester.

Earlier this year a harvested mule deer buck testing positive for CWD in the area. This is the second area of the state where CWD has been detected, and the first year the disease has been found in wild game populations.

FWP is proposing the selling of 335 deer B licenses to harvest 135 mule deer in hunting district 401. Sixty permits would be either sex and 275 would be antlerless.

The hunt would begin Jan 6, 2018, and last through February 15, 2018, although it could end sooner if the quotas are met.

Chronic Wasting Disease is always fatal to deer, elk and moose affected.

FWP says that the hunt is an important part of future CWD management in Montana.

“It’s important for us to determine prevalence within the population because that’s going to help us help inform our long-term management strategies moving forward,” said FWP Information Bureau Chief Greg Lemon.

FWP also wants to remind the public that even though it’s a special hunt, all other hunting regulations are still in place.

Hunters need to get permission from landowners before entering a property, and if anyone sees any illegal or suspicious hunting practices, they are encouraged to call TIP-MONT at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a conference call Thursday, December 21 to make a final decision on if the hunt will happen.

For more information about the hunt visit Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park’s website.