

GREAT FALLS- The Paris Gibson Education Center was packed with eager parents looking to learn more about the districts proposed boundary adjustment plans.

Great Falls Public School staff and committee members presented three possible redistricting options.

At each map, study team members were placed to answer any questions community members might have had.

After reviewing the options, parents were asked to fill out a survey, or write on post-it notes and place them on a pro-and-con list.

Committee members hope to use the surveys to make any changes they feel must be done to the boundary lines.

During the meeting, the consultants told those who attended that certain criteria must be met including minimizing the number of students to move, transportation and walkability, and socio-economic diversity.

Parent Joseph Ghahari is not on board with the redistricting and nothing can change his mind.

“I’m hoping I can change their minds or hoping that they will at least take some influence from myself and other people in my neighborhood that really are entrenched and involved in Meadowlark school,” Ghahari said.

Committee member Jacob Griffith said the committee’s job is not going to be easy.

“It’s within every parent’s right to be emotionally charged and invested in what their child is learning and what they are doing,” Griffith said. “And so by no means am I trying to step on any parents’ toes or inconvenience them but I am trying to make it better for the school district.”

If you were unable to attend tonight’s meeting, you can take the survey and look at the options by clicking here. The survey closes at midnight, January 2nd.

Anyone is welcome to take the survey as you do not have to have a child in school.

-Elizabeth Transue reporting for MTN