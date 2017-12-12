Courtesy NBC

(NBC News) President Trump and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand exchanged harsh words on Twitter Tuesday.

President Trump tweeted out calling Gillibrand a “lightweight” and criticizing her call for him to resign over past allegations of sexual misconduct.

He also tweeted that she would come to his office “begging” for campaign contributions and “do anything” to get them.

“It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silent on this issue neither will the women who stood up the President yesterday and neither will the millions of women who have been marching since the Women’s March to stand up against policies they do not agree with,” Gillibrand said at a press conference.

