GREAT FALLS-Volunteers with Leadership Great Falls, as their service project, will dedicate the next year to converting an existing garage at the Grace Home into a woodworking shop.

“Our house just grew by 20 or so more members, because every member of the Leadership team really has made a commitment to us and it’s amazing,” said Jennifer Lehman, the director of the facility.

The Leadership Great Falls project will provide a workspace for veterans to improve their woodworking skills while also contributing to their community.

The Home will partner with St. Vincent de Paul to refinish furniture in the renovated space.

The re-purposed products will then be donated to My Neighbor In Need.

Lehman says often times residents are made to feel cast out in society.

She believes the wood shop will give residents another way to use their skills to help those around them.

“Each of our guys who are here at the Grace Home have a trade, they have a skill. They’re incredible, incredibly hard-working and really at the end of the day, they want to feel useful.”

Leadership Great Falls hopes to have the shop complete by May.

The Grace Home provides transitional housing for up to 10 veterans at a time and offers physical and mental help, along with assistance securing employment.

The Home has been open for a year and has already helped 42 homeless veterans.