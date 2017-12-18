

GREAT FALLS-The Great Falls International Airport is expanding its services in the summer of 2018.

Airport Director John Faulkner announced on Monday that United Airlines is adding a direct flight to Chicago next summer.

Faulkner said the flight will bring in an additional 3500 seats.

He added the flights will also bring low airfare costs to those hoping to travel east of the Mississippi River.

According to the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, the added flight will be good for Great Falls as well.

“We have seen tremendous growth over the past two years,” Shane Etzwiler, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said. “What it does is it brings visitors and tourists to Great Falls and Montana and it brings them to enjoy what we enjoy here in Montana every day.”

The service will begin on June 7th and run through August and tickets are on sale now.