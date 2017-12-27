

GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying two people who recently stole items at Great Falls High School.

The GFPD says that at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20th, two male suspects, accompanied by a female and a child, unlawfully entered the fieldhouse at GFHS, and then stole several items from the men’s locker room. They left in a white vehicle.

The GFPD says that the female suspect has been identified and interviewed by police, but she is not cooperating with the investigation and, at this point, refuses to identify either of the males.

Police are asking for help identifying the two male suspects.

If you know who they are, or have information about the incident, you’re asked to call Detective Reeves at 406-268-6324 or leave a message on the GFPD Facebook page. Tipsters may remain anonymous.