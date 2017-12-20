

GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person responsible for several recent thefts.

The thefts happened in the Skyline area on the northwest side of Great Falls.

The suspect broke into several vehicle on Saturday, December 16th, and is believed to have stolen several items.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the thefts is asked to call Officer Halloran at the GFPD at 406-727-7688.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 727-TIPS to report anonymously.

-Shannon Newth reporting for MTN News