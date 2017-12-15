

HELENA – Gov. Steve Bullock and Attorney General Tim Fox announced Thursday an advisory group to address the economic impact of the closure of Colstrip’s two coal-fired units in the next five years.

The 14-member committee includes state and local elected officials, union representatives and industry and economic development officials. Among its duties will be determining how to spend $10 million approved recently by Washington state utility regulators to help the community recover from the closure.

Operator Puget Sound Energy and other shareholders have said they plan to shut down its aging Units 1 and 2 by 2022 because they are no longer profitable. The other two Units, 3 and 4, could be shuttered by 2027.

The settlement agreement was reached as part of a request by Puget Sound Energy to increase its electricity rates 7.6 percent in Washington state, where Colstrip sells most of its power.

The Colstrip power plant has about 360 workers.

“There are a lot of coal miners that will be without jobs as these units shut down. It impacts more than just Colstrip Units 1 & 2, it also impacts the coal miners that mine the coal. This impact is going to be felt throughout the state of Montana with the loss of the production of coal that occurs here and the jobs that are displaced,” Colstrip Mayor John Williams said.

“There is concern here because this closure threatens our community, our city and the well-being of many of our community members. One of the things we’ll be looking at is to get feedback from the community, and it will be interesting to find out what ideas are out there from within the community itself. So one of the things we’ll be taking a look at is to get positive feedback from the community on the direction they would like to see us go,” Williams added.

Members of the advisory group are:

Adam Schafer, Governor’s Office (co-chair)

Jon Bennion, Attorney General’s Office (co-chair)

Puget Sound Energy representative

John Williams, Colstrip Mayor

Doug Martens, Rosebud County Commissioner

State Sen. Duane Ankney

State Rep. Geraldine Custer

Jim Atchison, Southeastern Montana Development Corporation

State Sen. Jason Small, President Boilermakers 11 at Colstrip

Stacey Yates, Business Manager IBEW 1638 at Colstrip

Wally McRae, Colstrip area rancher

Director Pam Haxby-Cote, or Designee, Montana Department of Commerce

Director Tom Livers, or Designee, Montana Department of Environmental Quality

Commissioner Galen Hollenbaugh, or Designee, Montana Department of Labor and Industry