BUTTE- Montana Tech’s new chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers is recognizing the school’s growing diversity.

“There’s a lot of call for diversity and getting people of different cultures coming together and getting a chapter here of the NSBE Montana Tech is showing the maturity of how well Montana Tech is achieving that goal,” said Judith Buaba, a student from Ghana.

International students at Tech started the NSBE chapter last year as a way of networking with other students.

“Everybody felt the need that something like this should be continued in an institution like this where there aren’t many international students,” Sowmya Sudhakar, a student from India said.

Beverly Hartline is the faculty advisor to the club and said having the NSBE can get these students to career fairs that give students of color greater opportunities.

“The students who go there and the faculty who go there, it’s like 85 percent of the people are people of color and that’s essentially the opposite of what you experience in engineering because it’s usually 5 to 15 percent people of color,” Hartline said.

For now, this chapter is unique to Montana Tech, but the students say they hope to expand it to other universities in the state.

“We all here are like ambassadors to the club,” Buaba said.

For some, the chapter is about hearing other people’s stories.

“I would say for lack of a better word, hope. So if you know that people have gone through difficulties and they made it then you know no matter what difficulties there are there’s a way,” said Freddy Sime, a student from Cameroon.

A way to a promising future.

Montana Tech notes that the NSBE chapter is open to all students of any color or national origin.

-John Emeigh reporting for MTN