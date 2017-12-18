

HELENA- Jewish Montanans from across the state came together today for the annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the state Capitol.

The event celebrates Hanukkah also known as the festival of lights.

Jewish leaders at the event emphasized how important it is to bring more light into a sometimes dark world.

Governor Steve Bullock spoke at the ceremony today and partook in the lighting of the menorah with Jewish community members and families.

Brian Schnitzer of the Montana Association of Jewish Communities said that the event is also a celebration of being able to practice their faith in Montana openly.

“It’s such a wonderful thing to be able to note it and celebrate it in such a grand place with the Capitol,” said Schnitzer.

Latkes and donuts were served for those in attendance, and every child received a dreidel.

Hanukkah ends this year on Wednesday, December 20th.