

HELENA- Dozens of volunteers from the community helped hand out holiday meal today for Helena Food Share.

Food Share is expecting to provide holiday meals for around a thousand people Thursday.

The meals include a turkey and all the expected sides like potatoes, cranberry sauce, and stuffing.

Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day says that it might seem like a small thing, but being able to provide a holiday meal is important to many people.

Story continues below



“It’s the ability to be able to provide a holiday meal for your family, maybe invite your neighbors and your extended family to be able to share a dinner with you,” said Day, “It’s just really great to be able to have that community and friendship.”

Day also wants to remind everyone that Food Share supports families year-round and community hunger is a constant battle.

For more information about Helena Food Share services and how to help visit https://helenafoodshare.org/