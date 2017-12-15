

HELENA- The City of Helena will soon have another tool in its fight to prevent homelessness.

The Montana Department of Commerce has granted $450,000 to the city for the construction of a new group home that will help house youth at risk of homelessness.

The grant is part of $3.3 million in federal community development grants to assist local governments in Montana with everything from water system improvements in Beaverhead County to asbestos removal in the town of Circle.

The facility will provide room for up to eight residents and will be located next to the Journey Home, an inpatient mental health center in downtown Helena.

Michelle Cuddy, director of southern services for The Center for Mental Health, said this will bring their total of group homes to three, but she said it’s not intended to be a permanent solution.

“Our staff are there to help [residents] develop a treatment plan that includes their goals for their future wellness. So the entire time they’re in the group home we’re working with them to accomplish those goals with the hope that they can move out on their own or transition to a lower level of care,” Cuddy said.

The center says they expect to have the new group home ready for residents by fall of next year.

Full List of Grant Recipients: