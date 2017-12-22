

HELENA- A Helena suspect is accused of breaking into a home and attacking two women.

Christopher Ballenger-Brooks is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and a third partner family member assault. All felonies.

Charging documents say Brooks forced his way into a home on Prospect Ave. Thursday, allegedly attacking a mother and daughter.

One victim was allegedly struck multiple times in the face. Brooks then allegedly attacked the other woman.

MTN News has learned Brooks was released from house arrest yesterday, prior to the alleged attack.

Court records say Brooks has one prior conviction and one pending charge of Partner-Family Member Assault.

Bond in his case is set at $40,000.