HELENA – A Helena defendant could spend up to 10 years in prison for allegedly driving drunk with kids in his car.

Seth M. Bergan, 37, was arrested at the 2300 block of North Montana Thursday after witnesses reported seeing his car swerving and taking up both lanes of traffic.

When officers pulled him over, they found two children in the vehicle with Bergan.

Police say he had a blood-alcohol level of .288, more than three times the legal limit.

Investigators say Bergan has four prior convictions for DUI.

He’s been charged with felony criminal child endangerment. Bond in the case has been set at $10,000.