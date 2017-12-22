

HELENA- A Helena man found in a garage early this morning is charged with Felony Burglary.

Wade A. Oster is accused of entering a garage on Hollins Avenue.

A witness called 9-1-1 saying he found Oster in his garage at 4:00 o’clock this morning. When he told Oster he was going to call 9-1-1 Oster allegedly left the area.

Investigators found two vehicles in the garage had been entered and a Kindle was missing. Helena police followed fresh footprints in the snow, which appeared to show someone attempting to enter several garages in the area.

Those footprints led the cops to the 39-year-old Oster, walking along the 1100 block of Peosta.

According to Montana ConWeb, Oster has prior convictions for Sexual Assault and Theft.

Bond in his case is set at $10.000.