HELENA- A Helena suspect is charged with Felony Strangulation on Christmas.

Darrin Lee Newman is accused of wrapping both his hands around the alleged victim’s neck and throwing her into a chair at a home on the 1000 block of North Ewing Street.

Charging documents allege Newman got into an argument with his victim, became angry, yelled at her and then tried to strangle her.

Investigators noted the victim had bruising to her arm, chest, and neck.

Story continues below



Bond in the case has been set at $20,000.00 dollars.