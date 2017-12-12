HELENA – A Helena man faces nearly a dozen charges following a pair of pursuits through the Capital City related to a drug investigation.

Jeffrey J. Medina faces several charges including two counts of felony criminal endangerment and two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

He appeared via video in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Tuesday afternoon.

Charging documents say Medina was spotted leaving a residence in March known to contain a large shipment of methamphetamine.

When officers tried to pull Medina over, he led them on a chase through Helena. The pursuit allegedly included the suspect speeding through school zones. Medina then allegedly escaped when officers called off the chase due to safety issues.

The next day he eluded officers once again, allegedly endangering other motorists, pedestrians and speeding through more school zones.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old suspect is a Tier-1 sex offender who failed to report a change of address to probation and parole.

He’s also charged with felony bail jumping on a drug trafficking charge that was scheduled to go to trial earlier this year.

Medina also faces four misdemeanor charges. Bond in the case has been set at $75,000.