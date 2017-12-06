HELENA-An 18-year-old Helena suspect is charged with felony burglary following an early morning break-in Wednesday.

Jory J. Songer was arrested at 3:30 this morning after allegedly breaking into a business on the 1300 block of Cedar St.

Helena Police say surveillance footage shows Songer and two other individuals break-in to the business looking for keys to a safe.

HPD says when Songer and the other suspects couldn’t find any items of value, they fled the store.

Alerted by burglary alarm, HPD officers arrived on scene finding Songer and two other suspects sitting in a vehicle near the business.

Songer faces 20 years in the state prison and a fine of up to $50,000.00 if convicted.

He’ll be arraigned later this month.

His bond has been set at $10,000.00

The other two suspects in the case were seen in Lewis and Clark Youth Court Wednesday afternoon.