HELENA – A Helena defendant is accused of breaking into a pair of storage units early Saturday.

Andrew J. Witham appeared via video in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Tuesday afternoon, charged with two counts of felony burglary.

Prosecutors say the owner of a storage facility on the 7000 block of North Montana noticed a vehicle pulling into the area at about 3 a.m.

The owner found two people by two opened storage units. Bolt cutters and damaged locks were also located near the units.

One person fled on foot, the other, later identified as Witham, left in a vehicle.

The 26-year-old was arrested a short time later.

Law enforcement officers said they matched his boots with prints found at the scene along with items they said appeared to be taken from the storage units.

Bond in the case is set at $10,000.