

HELENA- The Helena Police Department released video of a vandalism suspect they say is responsible for more than two dozen incidents.

The video shows the suspect tagging a local business with the word “aspect” written in black paint.

According to the Helena police, the first cases were reported on Nov. 30, with more showing up over the weekend.

Some of the buildings damaged were historical, including the Montana Club and the Placer Building. Landmarks, like the trolly on Last Chance Gulch and the Performance Square mural, were also vandalized in the same manner.

HPD Assistant Chief Steve Hagen told MTN there are enough instances that suspect will likely face felony charges

Police are also asking any businesses in the area where the vandalism occurred to check their surveillance systems and contact authorities if they see similar activity.

Anyone with information on who might be responsible is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 442-3233.