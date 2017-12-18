

UPDATE 4:12 p.m.: Helena Police have identified the man arrested following an incident downtown that sent two people to the hospital.

Rainbow Cloud Peters, 25, has been booked into the Lewis and Clark Co. Jail on multiple charges, including attempted homicide.

Police say they were called to 551 Last Chance Gulch for a disturbance between a man and a woman just before 2:30 Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they say they saw Peters going toward the woman and another man with a knife.

Police say people nearby helped detain Peters.

Peters is being held on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

He will likely make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

According to Montana Conweb, Peters has a previous conviction for criminal endangerment out of Cascade County.

Investigators did not know the condition of the two people taken to the hospital.

HELENA- Helena Police are investigating a reported stabbing that left two people injured Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Last Chance Gulch and Neill Ave. across from the Man Store just before 2:30 p.m.

We do not know the extent of the two people’s injuries.

Helena Police Lieutenant Jayson Zander says investigators have detained a suspect and recovered a knife.

The investigation is ongoing; we will update you when we know more information.