HELENA- The Helena Police Dept. says it received reports of possible gunshots being fired from beginning around 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the reports came from the areas around Euclid and Benton Ave., Montana and Boulder Ave., and the area around Deerfield Lane on Helena’s upper east side. An additional report came from Montana City.

Law enforcement officers from Helena, Lewis and Clark Co. and the Montana Highway Patrol have searched for a possible vehicle related to the calls, but have so far been unable to locate it. The vehicle they are looking for is a newer, possibly 2013-2014 silver Ford pickup with black accents.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage related to the calls. Police do not believe there is a public safety risk.

Story continues below



Anyone with information is asked to contact Helena Police through the dispatch center at 406-442-3233.

Police ask that people not call to report that they heard the shots, only if the have information that may help them find who might be responsible.