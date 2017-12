(HELENA) Helena police are still investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 12 Monday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue, near L&D Chinese Buffet.

There is no word yet on how the crash occurred or the condition of the victim. Helena police say they will have more information Tuesday morning.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 12 were closed at Sanders Street while police investigated the incident, and traffic was detoured.