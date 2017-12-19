HELENA- Helena Public Schools officials canceled a number of Wednesday morning bus routes because of hazardous roads and inclement weather.

According to a news release from the district, six routes have been canceled. Those routes are 6, 10, 15, 16, 17, and 25.

Parents are asked to not leave their children at bus stops in the morning.

The district added that more route cancelations are possible. Decisions will be made around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Updates will be posted on the district’s website: helenaschools.org. Information may also be posted to Facebook at Helena Public School #1 Transportation.