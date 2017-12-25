(HELENA) The city of Helena is asking some residents on the West Side to schedule a time to replace their water meters.

Helena Public Works leaders say new meters must be installed by mid-February on properties in the designated neighborhoods. That includes the area surrounded by Leslie Avenue, Linden Street, Hauser Boulevard and Garfield Street, along with another area surrounded by Leslie, Garfield, Euclid Avenue and Benton Avenue.

If you live in these areas, you can set up a time to replace your meter by contacting the city Utility Maintenance Division at (406) 457-8567.

All current water meters in the city were installed in 2005 and 2006. They each contain a battery that was expected to last 10 to 15 years, and city crews must replace them before they come to the end of their lifespan. They have put together a schedule to install new meters neighborhood by neighborhood.

City leaders say the new water meters, like the current ones, will be read remotely using a radio signal. They say the meters will provide more accurate, in-depth information, and could help them determine when a water leak is likely. They say the city will also be able to make further upgrades on the meters in the coming years.

You can find more information about the project at the Helena city website.