HELENA-A Helena woman is charged with stealing a camper trailer and numerous household items in October.

Kendra Rae Cronholm was seen via video in Lewis and Clark Justice Court Thursday, charged with felony theft.

Charging documents say Cronholm and another suspect, Michael Yamaguchi allegedly pulled a 2018 Mirage trailer off the lot of Capital Trailer in the early morning hours of October 30th.

The $10,000 trailer was located a few days later at the residence of Yamaguchi’s former step-parents.

Inside, detectives found the trailer loaded with household items, including a living room set, a bedroom set, multiple appliances and pieces of mail addressed to Cronholm and Yamaguchi.

The 23-year-old Cronholm’s bond is set at $10,000.00.

She’ll be arraigned in District Court on January 10th.

Prosecutors say Yamaguchi is wanted on multiple warrants and is believed to have fled the area in order to avoid arrest.