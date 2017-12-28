HELENA- Lewis and Clark Co. Public Works officials say a historic bridge south of Augusta has been reopened.

The 120-year-old Dearborn River “High Bridge” was closed earlier in December after a tractor-trailer exceeding the posted 7-ton weight limit crossed the bridge and damaged it.

Crews from the Montana Department of Transportation were called in to inspect the bridge and determined what repairs were needed.

MDT completed a full inspection last week, and county workers completed repairs to the rail and bridge deck this week.

The posted weight limit remains at 7-tons. People planning to travel over the bridge are reminded the road is prone to winter closures.

The bridge is over the Dearborn River on Highway 434/435 about 18 miles south of Augusta. The Pratt half-deck truss bridge was built in 1897 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

It is one of the few bridges of its type left standing in the United States, according to MDT.