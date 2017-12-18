

HUSON- A historic Nine Mile restaurant was destroyed by fire overnight.

Crews were called to the Nine Mile Roadhouse at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Frenchtown Rural Fire District spokesman Mel Holtz.

Holtz told MTN News that over 30 firefighters battled the blaze, including crews from the Missoula Rural Fire District and the East Missoula Rural Fire Department. A total of five fire tenders shuttled water to the scene as firefighters fought the fire.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 6 a.m. on Monday overhauling the building searching for hot spots. The building is said to be a total loss. Highway 10, which had been closed due to the fire, has since been reopened.

Story continues below



We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

– Mark Thorsell and Justine Stewart reporting for MTN News.