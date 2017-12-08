HELENA – The holiday festivities continue in the Capital City, this weekend is full of events that are sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

On Saturday in Downtown Helena, the annual Breakfast with Santa will take place at Bert and Ernie’s. Starting at 9 a.m., families who have reservations are invited to attend the free event.

There will be two seatings: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Even though the event is free Downtown Helena encourages attendees to bring an unwrapped gift to donate to Toys for Tots.

Story continues below



Also on Saturday is the third annual Christmas Craft and Vendor show at the Civic Center.

Starting at 10 a.m. and going until 4 p.m. attendees will have the opportunity to see tons of vendors selling everything from homemade gifts to sweets and treats.

The cost is $2 and kids 10 and under get in for free.

On Sunday the second annual Holiday Pop-up Market is happening in Reeders Alley.

Starting at 10 a.m. shop, socialize and partake in the holiday cheer. Several vendors will be set up for all your holiday gift ideas.

The event is free and goes until 4 p.m.