HELENA – Several events are happening in Helena this weekend to kick off the holiday season.

Over 40 vendors including home-crafted items will be available – everything from local Montana-made products such as cutting boards and jewelry.

Kari Cunningham, co-organizer for the event said on Saturday there will be something for everybody.

“We love just meeting all the different vendors. We have a different, a variety of people who join us every time, as well as meeting all the new customers, interacting with the community,” said Cunningham.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and is free to attend. Santa will be there to take pictures.

At the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds, the Helena Holiday MADE fair will offer over 190 local artists and crafters offering handmade goods.

On their event page , it says not only will there be handmade products for sale, but activities, food and beverage options and local nonprofits will be present.

The event is free and so is parking. The fair takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 100 people each day will receive a free tote bag.

Also on Saturday, West Mont Flower & Trading Company is hosting their Winterfest

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the nonprofit will host a holiday open house where anyone can come and enjoy refreshments, shop for holiday decor which includes the flower shop’s fresh wreaths, swags, trees, poinsettias and Christmas trees.

Santa will also be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for photos in the greenhouse.

On Saturday night, as part of the Festival of Trees, the annual Jingle Bell Jam will be hosted at the Civic Center.

The Clintons will perform and food from Qudoba will be available, along with drinks and Christmas trees.

The 21 and older event will start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Proceeds go to the nonprofit Intermountain.

Buy tickets at all Valley Bank locations, Linda’s Bridal Images & Mr. Tux, Bob’s Vallet Market and the Montana City Store.

For a list of other Festival of Trees events, click here

On Sunday in Helena, Tread Lightly is hosting the Santa 5K. Tread Lightly is located at 335 North Last Chance Gulch.

The free holiday-themed run travels through Downtown Helena to “prompt holiday spirit”.