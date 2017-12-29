

WHITEFISH- Whitefish Mountain Resort welcomed Olympian slopestyle skier Maggie Voisin back to her hometown on Thursday for their annual “Ski with Maggie” event.

Voisin is taking a break from a rigorous training schedule leading up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. She says she hasn’t been skiing much while at home but spent the day with skiers and snowboarders taking laps down chair 2.

The kids spent an hour skiing with the 18-year-old Olympian before heading to Ed and Mully’s Bar and Restaurant where she took photos and signed autographs.

Voisin says that competition is important to her but ultimately, skiing with little kids on Big Mountain and remembering her childhood is even more special.

“You know as a skier medals and all that are to me very important, but at the end of the day I also want to be able to inspire the next generation and just a bunch of little skiers and it’s good for me to have a day like this to really remember and see all these kids and get them excited and I mean it really comes from my heart that it means a lot.”

In Sochi four years ago, Voisin was set to become the youngest U.S. athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics since 1972, two months after turning 15. But she fractured her right fibula in practice on the day of the Opening Ceremony.

-Jack Ginsburg reporting for MTN