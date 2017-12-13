MISSOULA-Missoula Police have confirmed to MTN News that they found a box containing bones and teeth believed to be from three children in a Missoula shed in September.

A search warrant obtained by MTN News shows that police were called to the home on Sept. 27 located on the 2100 block of South 12th Street West for a report of the discovery of possible human remains.

The former tenant of the rental property had been evicted the previous week. A cleaning crew was contracted to clean up the items left behind by the evicted renter. That’s when the cleaning crew found a box in a shed on the property that contained what was suspected human remains.

The Montana Crime Lab verified that the remains were human. A University of Montana anthropology professor also determined they were “likely modern and not archaeological.”

The professor estimated the ages of the children to be six-to-10 years old, five-to-eight years old and two-to-four years old at the time of death.

A suspect is not in custody at this time. Missoula police say it’s an open investigation.

-Melissa Rafferty reporting for MTN news