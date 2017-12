BUTTE- Butte police say a 34-year-old woman who was reported missing on Tuesday evening has been found dead.

The woman’s body was found Wednesday in a rural area southwest of town.

Search and rescue personnel found the body east of Little Basin Creek Road at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators suspect that she died from hypothermia.

Story continues below



Police are withholding her name until family members are notified.

-John Emeigh reporting for MTN