WASHINGTON- Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has recommended the Trump Administration create three new national monuments, including one in Montana.

During a press call Tuesday Zinke released his final report out outlining recommendations he made to President Donald Trump following an Executive Order review of the National Monuments and the Antiquities Act.

Secretary Zinke recommended keeping all federal lands under federal ownership, adding three new national monuments, and modifying the boundaries on four other monuments.

The three new national monuments recommendations include:

Montana: Badger-Two Medicine area of the Rocky Mountain Front

Kentucky: Camp Nelson, a Civil War-era Union Camp in Bluegrass Country

Mississippi: the home of civil rights activist Medger Evars.

On Monday President Donald Trump announced his intention to shrink two Utah monuments contained in the report: Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bear Ears. The report released Tuesday also recommended modifying Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Oregon and the Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada.

Zinke’s recommendations for Cascade-Siskiyou include modifying the boundary.

The report says, “The boundary should be revised through the use of appropriate authority, including lawful exercise of your discretion

granted by the Act, in order to address impacts on private lands and

to address issues concerning the designation and reservation of O&C

Lands as part of the monument and the impacts on commercial timber production.”

O&C Lands are lands set aside as part of a 1937 law that designated Oregon and Californa Railroad Lands set aside for permanent timber production.

Zinke’s recommendation for Nevada’s Gold Butte National Monument includes making amendments to, “address inaccuracies related to active grazing allotments.”

You can read the full report on the Department of Interior’s website.