Happy Tuesday,

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect near Fort Peck Lake. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect across the Hi-Line from East Glacier to Fort Belknap. A dry front is moving through the state this evening producing gusty winds east of the Continental Divide. Wind gusts up to 50mph with low humidity are creating elevated fire danger. The wind will ease up tonight and the humidity will also recover. The valleys of western Montana remain cold with less than desirable air quality because of inversions. Wednesday, a weak system will move through western Montana with a little light snow. A coating up to an inch is possible in the lower elevations, with up to 3″ in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, 20s in the mountains. Thursday will be a quiet day with partly cloudy skies. The valleys should remain inverted with cold air and highs in the 20s and 30s. Montana prairies will be breezy and warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s. Friday, a cold front will approach from the northwest. Temperatures will warm into the 40s and 50s with stronger wind over the plains. This front should produce snow Friday night into Saturday morning. A few areas could pick up 1-3″ by Saturday. Sunday will be warmer and windy, and blowing snow could be an issue in some areas. Next week, a significant snow event along with much colder air could move in toward the middle of the week. This cold, snowy event could linger all the way into Christmas. Right now, it looks like most of Montana will have a white Christmas. However, temperatures could drop well below zero.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz